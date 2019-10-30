Analysts lift MXIM as outlook suggests bottom
Oct. 30, 2019
- Jefferies (Buy) raises its Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) target from $73 to $76 after yesterday's earnings report.
- The firm notes the stronger revenue and gross margin performance and the decline in channel inventory. Jefferies says MXIM's outlook "is consistent with our sector view that the group has bottomed."
- RBC (Sector Perform) raises its target by $4 to $67, noting the outlook suggests strong sequential growth in communications, data center, and automotive, which are markets RBC sees generating higher gross margins.
- Maxim shares are up 5.6% to $61.92. The company has a Hold average Sell Side rating.