Denmark approves Nord Stream 2 pipeline, clearing final hurdle

Denmark's energy agency approves the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in Danish waters, removing the last major hurdle for the Russian-led gas pipeline project.

The permit was the last needed for the 765-mile pipeline which has been criticized by the U.S. and several eastern European, Nordic and Baltic countries, which say the conduit will increase Europe's reliance on Russian gas.

Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), which leads the project, has completed 87% of construction but since April 2017 has had pending applications with Danish authorities to lay pipeline in Danish waters.

Gazprom's European partners in the project are Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Germany's Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Austria's OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and France's Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY).