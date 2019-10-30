Twitter's Dorsey puts another bet on crypto

Bitcoin proponent Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey continues to bet on crypto by investing in CoinList, a two-year-old venture that helps startups raise money through token sales.

The company says it connects investors with thoroughly vetted blockchain-related companies in compliance with crypto regulations.

CoinList has supported more than $800M of token offerings since August 2017.

Dorsey participated in a recent $10M funding round, the Wall Street Journal reports. The new capital will help with its plans to offer new services including a new exchange, CoinList Trade, and a crypto wallet.