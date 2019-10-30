Boston Beer lower after guidance update

Boston Beer (SAM -3.6% ) raises the bottom end of its full-year EPS guidance to $8.70 to $9.30 from $8.30 to $9.30, but the midpoint of the range misses the consensus mark of $9.26.

The beer company also anticipates depletions and shipments increases of between 19% and 22%, as well as pricing increases in the U.S. of between 1% and 3%. Boston Beer also expects pricing increase of between 1% and 3% in 2020. During Q3, price increases helped offset higher processing costs due to increased production at third party breweries and higher temporary labor requirements at company owned breweries.

