Stocks drift lower ahead of Fed rate decision

Stocks tick slightly lower despite stronger than expected U.S. GDP and private payroll data, as investors await today's Fed interest rate decision at 2 p.m. ET, with a 25-basis point rate cut seen as the likely outcome; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.1% .

U.S. Q3 GDP grew by 1.9%, better than expectations for a 1.6% gain, driven by continued consumer spending along with government expenditures, and U.S. private payrolls rose by a more than expected 125K in October.

Among noteworthy earnings announcements, GE +11% following positive results and upbeat guidance.

European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.2% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% and Germany's DAX -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.5% .

In the U.S., the materials ( -0.6% ) and financials ( -0.4% ) sectors weigh on the broader market, while the utilities group ( +0.5% ) outperforms and the other eight S&P 500 sectors trade within 0.2% of their flatlines.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield flat at 1.64% and the 10-year yield down a basis point to 1.83%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.71.