EA pushes 'NBA Live' out of fiscal year ahead of new consoles

Electronic Arts (EA -0.3% ) has opened up lower in early going the morning after it beat expectations with a solid Q3 report, but said during its earnings call that it wouldn't be shipping an NBA Live game this year.

Next year means a console refresh, CEO Andrew Wilson says, and that's led to rethinking the NBA game. The company had been working on one with the league, but "with greater understanding of the new platforms and what they can power, bringing social connection, accessibility, and player creativity to the forefront, we feel we can go so much further with the new design."

He says the company's expanding its vision and will share details on the new project next year.

Piper Jaffray has cut its price target to $106 from $112, now implying 12% upside.

