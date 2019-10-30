GRUB targets slashed on fundamentals deterioration

Cowen downgrades GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from Outperform to Market Perform and slashes the target from $86 to $36.

The firm says GRUB is "still well positioned," but "looks less in control of its destiny" after Monday's earnings report.

Cowen is "uncertain whether this stock can work as unit economics are deteriorating."

More action: Wedbush cuts GRUB from Outperform to Neutral and the target from $90 to $30, saying the print showed the first signs of deterioration in GRUB's fundamentals.

GRUB shares are up 3.5% to $34.27. Shares are down 41% in the week.

GrubHub has a Hold average Sell Side rating.