Ares Capital makes $2.41B of new investments in Q3

Oct. 30, 2019 9:58 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)ARCCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Ares Capital (ARCC +0.1%Q3 core EPS of 48 cents exceeds the consensus estimate of 46 cents and increases from 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Net assets per share of $17.26 at Sept. 30, 2019 increases from $17.12 at Dec. 31, 2019.
  • Q3 net investment income of $212M rises from $185M in the year-ago quarter.
  • In Q3, Ares Capital made $2.41B in new investment commitments and exits of commitments were $1.42B; compares with $1.92B of gross commitments in Q3 2018 and $1.94B of exits.
  •  Of the $2.4B in new commitments made in Q3 2019, 90% were in first lien senior secured loans, 7% were in second lien senior secured loans, 2% were in other equity securities, and 1% were in the subordinated certificates of the SDLP. Of these commitments, 96% were in floating rate debt securities.
  • As of Oct. 24, 2019, Ares Capital had an investment backlog of ~$665M and pipeline of ~$265M.
  • Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Ares Capital EPS beats by $0.02, beats on total investment income (Oct. 30)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.