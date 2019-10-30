Ares Capital makes $2.41B of new investments in Q3
Oct. 30, 2019 9:58 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)ARCCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Ares Capital (ARCC +0.1%) Q3 core EPS of 48 cents exceeds the consensus estimate of 46 cents and increases from 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Net assets per share of $17.26 at Sept. 30, 2019 increases from $17.12 at Dec. 31, 2019.
- Q3 net investment income of $212M rises from $185M in the year-ago quarter.
- In Q3, Ares Capital made $2.41B in new investment commitments and exits of commitments were $1.42B; compares with $1.92B of gross commitments in Q3 2018 and $1.94B of exits.
- Of the $2.4B in new commitments made in Q3 2019, 90% were in first lien senior secured loans, 7% were in second lien senior secured loans, 2% were in other equity securities, and 1% were in the subordinated certificates of the SDLP. Of these commitments, 96% were in floating rate debt securities.
- As of Oct. 24, 2019, Ares Capital had an investment backlog of ~$665M and pipeline of ~$265M.
- Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
