Aptiv -3% after weak guidance related to GM strike impact

Aptiv (APTV -3.3% ) trades lower after issuing guidance below expectations due partially to the negative impact of the GM strike.

The auto suppliers expects full-year revenue of $14.255 to $14.355B vs. a prior view for $14.525B to $14.725B and $14.55B consensus. EPS of $4.62 to $4.68 is forecast vs. a prior view for $5.05 to $5.15 and $5.05 consensus. Cash from operations is expected to tally $1.54B vs. $1.65B consensus.

