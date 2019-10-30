One of ABB's largest ever contracts

SSE Renewables and Equinor (EQNR -0.4% ) have selected ABB (ABB -0.8% ) to connect the the U.K. grid to the world's largest offshore wind farm in the Dogger Bank region of the North Sea.

It's the first ever use of high-voltage direct technology in the U.K., enabling the transmission of wind power from offshore to land without distance limitations or constraints on the grid.

The project will power 4.5M homes, increasing current wind offshore capacity by 3.6 GW, or 5% of the UK's total estimated electricity generation.