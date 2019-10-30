Magna lands huge BMW contract

Magna International (MGA -1.7% ) says it landed the largest production order for transmission technologies in company history with a new deal from BMW.

The multi-year contract includes all front-wheel drive dual-clutch transmissions, including hybrid transmission variants.

The company says the transmission technologies will be used in more than 170 different vehicle applications. The new hybrid solution by Magna is said to have no impact on the overall package size of the transmission, which provides manufacturing flexibility to BMW.

The transmissions will be built at Magna facilities in Neuenstein, Germany, and Kechnec, Slovakia.

