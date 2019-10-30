Seneca Biopharma up 47% on expected pipeline expansion

Thinly traded nano cap Seneca Biopharma, formerly Neuralstem (CUR +47.3% ), is up on a whopping 186x surge in volume in reaction to its non-binding term sheet with Taizhou, China-based Jiangsu QYuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. for the in-licensing of a range of pipeline assets.

Assuming definitive agreements are signed, Seneca will gain exclusive global rights (excluding Greater China and certain other Asian territories) to lead candidate SNC005 (QX005N), an IL-4Rα-targeting antibody for the potential treatment of asthma and atopic dermatitis, anti-IL-17A antibody QX002N, anti-IL-23A antibody QX004N and IFNRα-targeting QX006N. Seneca will also gain access to future antibody assets developed by QYuns under the parties' collaboration on pipeline expansion.

Under the terms of the deal, Seneca will issue an as-yet-undetermined amount of common stock to QYuns.

Seneca will begin trading under the symbol "SNCA" on or about November 1.