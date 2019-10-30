Sony +1.4% as image sensors push profit to Q2 record

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is up 1.4% in early action after posting a record second-quarter profit amid heavy demand for smartphone image sensors.

That comes as phones increasingly roll out with multiple-camera setups, one of the biggest changes in recent crops of phones.

Revenue dipped slightly to ¥2.12T, weighed by declines in gaming (which dropped more than 17%) and electronic products (down 11%).

But net income rose 7% to ¥200.2B as sensor profits jumped 59% to ¥76.4B, a record for any quarter, offsetting gaming profits that slipped 28%, to ¥65B.

Revenue by segment: Game & Network Services, ¥454.4B (down 17.4%); Music, ¥219.3B (up 7.6%); Pictures, ¥260.6B (up 8.2%); Electronics Products & Solutions, ¥493.5B (down 11.2%); Imaging & Sensing Solutions, ¥310.7B (up 22.1%); Financial Services, ¥377.2B (up 6.7%); other, ¥68.9B (down 22.7%).

The company boosted full-year profit guidance as well, now forecasting ¥840B from a earlier ¥810B.

6-K statement