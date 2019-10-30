Santander Consumer USA Q3 originations rise, delinquency ratio falls

Santander Consumer USA (SC) Q3 EPS of 67 cents, in line with consensus, rises from 64 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total auto originations of $8.4B rise 11% Y/Y.

Q3 net finance and other interest income increases 5% Y/Y to $1.20B, driven by increased loan and lease balances.

Q3 retail installment contract net charge-off ratio of 8.1% improves from 8.8% a year ago.

Delinquency ratio on loans held for investment at Q3-end declines to 4.7% from 5.5% a year earlier.

Q3 net interest margin of 10.0% slips from 10.6% a year ago.

Q3 return on average equity of 12.7% falls from 13.1%.

