Nabors overcomes weak U.S. market to post 4% Q3 EBITDA gain

Nabors Industries (NBR +9.2% ) jumps out to its highest level in nearly three months after reporting a Q3 loss but a 4%-plus gain in adjusted EBITDA to $207M.

NBR says the EBITDA increase was due mostly to 10% growth in its International results, which more than offset a 3% decline in its U.S. segment.

Q3 revenues in international drilling totaled $328.2M, down 13% Y/Y but were slightly higher Q/Q, while U.S. drilling sales of $307.8M rose 12% Y/Y but fell 5% Q/Q.

Q3 direct costs of $475.4M fell 4.4% Y/Y and 4.3% Q/Q, with G&A expenses declining 4.8% Y/Y and 1.3% Q/Q.

NBR says Q3 capex fell to $87M, $43M less than in Q2, and it expects full-year capex of $400M-$410M, implying another $35M-$45M reduction in Q4, which "reinforce(s) our confidence in achieving our targeted reduction in net debt of more than $200M for the full year."