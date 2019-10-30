LPL Financial plans credit line boost, term loan refinancing, notes offering

LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA -0.2% ), through its LPL Holdings subsidiary, plans to reprice its existing $1.47B term loan B, increase the size of its revolving credit facility to $750M from $500M, and extend the maturity date for its term loan B and revolving credit line.

Also, LPL Holdings plans to offer ~$400M of senior notes due 2027.

All told, the company's outstanding debt will be substantially unchanged.

LPL Holdings intends to use proceeds from the notes offering, together with cash available for corporate use, to pay down its existing term loan B to ~$1.07B and to pay fees and expenses related to the notes offering and the credit agreement amendment.

LPL Holdings expects to complete the transaction by the end of November.