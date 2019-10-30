Anixter reports mixed results in Q3

Anixter (AXE +15% ) reports organic sales growth of 2.6% in Q3.

Network & Security Solutions net sales grew 3.6% to $1.2B.

Electrical & Electronic Solutions net sales fell 2.9% to $580.1M.

Utility Power Solutions net sales increased 4.3% to $462.8M.

North America net sales expanded 2.2% to $1.81B.

Gross margin rate improved 60 bps to 20.1%.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 40 bps to 5%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin +50 bps to 5.6%.

The company expects Q4 sales growth of 2% to 4% and organic growth of 2.5% to 4.5%.

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: 4% to 5%; Organic sales: +4.5% to +5.5%; Cash flow from operation: $150M to $175M; Capex: $45M to $50M; Free cash flow: $105M to $125M.

