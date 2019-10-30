Sell-side sticks with Ralph Lauren

Deutsche Bank lowers its price target on Ralph Lauren (RL -0.3% ) to $130 as it resets expectations on its Buy call from one year ago on the luxury apparel seller.

The average sell-side rating on Ralph Lauren is still at Outperform, while the Quant Rating is a Neutral. The difference could be the perception that RL's China business could recover if a trade deal is struck and the Hong Kong disruption smooths out.

Shares of Ralph Lauren are down 7.40% YTD.