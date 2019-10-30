McKesson down 8% despite FQ2 beat as margins in U.S. drug unit compress

McKesson (MCK -7.8% ) fiscal Q2 results:

Revenues: $57,616M (+8.6%).

Net income: ($729M) (-246.4%); non-GAAP net income: $661M (-7.4%); EPS: ($3.99) (-259.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $3.60 (flat).

GAAP earnings negative impacted by an impairment charge connected to its planned exit of its investment in Change Healthcare.

Non-GAAP operating margin in U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions business was down 14 basis points to 1.39% primary from higher volume of specialty drugs (usually these have higher margins). Non-GAAP operating profit was up 1% to $641M.

Fiscal 2020 guidance: Non-GAAP EPS: $14.00 - 14.60 (unch).

