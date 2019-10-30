Loonie slips as Bank of Canada keeps rates unchanged

Canada's central bank keeps its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.75% even as the global economy weakens further since the Bank of Canada's July monetary policy report.

The Canadian dollar falls 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) slips 0.4% .

Growth in Canada is expected slow in the second half of the year to below its potential, the bank said, reflecting "uncertainty associated with trade conflicts, continuing adjustment in the energy sector, and the unwinding of temporary factors that boosted growth in the second quarter."

Still, employment continues to be strong, wage growth is rising, and housing activity is increasing in most markets.

The central bank's Governing Council says it will "close attention to the sources of resilience in the Canadian economy – notably consumer spending and housing activity – as well as to fiscal policy developments."

