Altria Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)MOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Altria (NYSE:MO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.35B (+1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, mo has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.