Kraft Heinz Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (-30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.13B (-3.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, khc has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.