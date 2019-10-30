Archer Daniels Midland Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-22.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.18B (+2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, adm has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.