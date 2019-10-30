International Paper Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETInternational Paper Company (IP)IPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- International Paper (NYSE:IP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-36.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.63B (-4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ip has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.