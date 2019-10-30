Clorox Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.54 (-4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.51B (-3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, clx has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.