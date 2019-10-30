Avon Products Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (-11.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, avp has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.