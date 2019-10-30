Facebook removes more inauthentic behavior tied to Russia

Facebook (FB -0.7% ) says it's removed more networks for "foreign interference" it says is tied to Russia, in what looks like new tactics ahead of the 2020 U.S. election.

The company removed three networks of accounts, pages and groups that it said were connected to Russian financier Yevgeniy Prigozhin, who has been indicted by the Justice Dept.

The behavior of those accounts targeted African nations: Madagascar, Central African Republic, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Sudan and Libya.