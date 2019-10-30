Delphi Technologies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETDelphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)DLPHBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (-9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, dlph has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.