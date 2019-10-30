Bunge warns of full-year earnings drop amid agribusiness weakness

Bunge (BG -3.7% ) plunges despite reporting better than expected Q3 earnings, after warning of continuing difficulties in its grain trading and processing business amid weak demand.

Describing market conditions as "uncertain and deteriorating," BG warns of a $0.15-$0.20 EPS decline for FY 2019 compared to a year earlier; the outlook excludes some items, such as the company's investment in Beyond Meat.

BG reports Q3 EBIT in its agribusiness unit fell 68% Y/Y to $153M, and net sales fell 9.5% to a lower than forecast $10.32B.

BG took a $1.7B charge in the quarter related to its Brazilian sugar and bioenergy business joint venture with BP.