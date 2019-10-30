IMAX Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETIMAX Corporation (IMAX)IMAXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $87.23M (+6.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, imax has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.