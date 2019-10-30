Yeti Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $222.35M (+13.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, yeti has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.