Ball Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Ball (NYSE:BLL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.05B (+3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bll has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.