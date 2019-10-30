Tempur Sealy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETTempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)TPXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $797.24M (+9.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, tpx has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.