Galantas suspends blasting operations

Galantas Gold (OTCPK:GALKF) shares plunged as the company announced the temporary suspension of blasting operations at its Omagh gold mine, in Northern Ireland.

The company said that blasting operations were currently limited, since the police had to supervise all blasting, and this arrangement was not sufficient for the desired level of operations.

Galantas has started to look for strategic alternatives, including reviewing its licences & operations, joint venture or other options with third parties and alternative financing structures.

“The company expects it will have to raise funds within the next six months and will update the market in due course.