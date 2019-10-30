Ingredion Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETIngredion Incorporated (INGR)INGRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.70 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ingr has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.