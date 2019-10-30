Generac Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)GNRCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (-7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $583.14M (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, gnrc has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.