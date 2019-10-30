Travelers turns to AI to streamline quoting process

Travelers (TRV +0.5% ) teams up with Groundspeed Analytics to apply artificial intelligence to simplify its new business and policy renewal processes.

The companies will also collaborate on the design of additional AI capabilities that can provide increased efficiencies through the automation of commercial insurance analytics.

Quote requests often require manual effort to find information in submitted documents before an underwriter can fully evaluate and price the risk, Travelers said.

The use of AI will augment the company’s underwriting capabilities by enhancing risk selection and increasing efficiency while also allowing agents and brokers to write business more quickly, the company said.