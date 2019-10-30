Gildan Activewear Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETGildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)GILBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $739.86M (-1.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, gil has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
