B&G Foods Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $405.65M (-4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bgs has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.