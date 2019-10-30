Funko Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:35 PM ETFunko, Inc. (FNKO)FNKOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+18.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $220.44M (+24.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, fnko has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.