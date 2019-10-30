Non-ferrous mining rules in PolyMet project are valid, Minnesota court rules

PolyMet Mining (PLM +6.1% ) moves higher after the Minnesota Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge by environmental groups over the state's copper-nickel mining rules.

PLM, which is seeking to open the Minnesota's first copper-nickel mine, says it welcomes the decision.

Minnesota "has some of the strictest environmental regulations in the country, and we've proven that we can meet those standards," says PLM President and CEO Jon Cherry.

While the court ruling puts the non-ferrous mining rules issue behind PLM, the company still faces several other legal challenges.