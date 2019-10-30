SPX FLOW up 6% post Q3 earnings beat

SPX FLOW (FLOW +6.1% ) reported Q3 revenue decline of 5.7% Y/Y to $383.5M; orders $350.1M (-6.8% Y/Y); and Backlog $481M (-22.4% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin expanded by 270 bps to 35.1%; and operating margin declined by 418 bps to 6.9%. Segment income margin was of 14.6% up by 60 bps .

Food and Beverage revenue $178.9M (-8.2% Y/Y); orders $160.2M (+1.5% Y/Y); and backlog $248.1M (-27.7% Y/Y).

Industrial revenue $204.6M (-3.4% Y/Y); Orders $189.9M (-12.8% Y/Y); and backlog $232.9M (-15.9% Y/Y).

Net cash from operating activities was $54.9M, compared to $29.4M a year ago.

Company raised the low end of FY19 guidance range for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS from continuing operations. At the mid-point, targeting revenue of ~$1.505M, adj. EBITDA of ~$183M and adj. EPS of ~$1.90 per share.

Previously: SPX FLOW EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)