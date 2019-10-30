Activision touts blockbuster opening for latest 'Call of Duty'

  • Activision Blizzard (ATVI +1.4%) is touting a number of records in its launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which surpassed $600M sell-through in its first three days.
  • That's the best opening weekend for any Call of Duty game in this console generation, it notes, and marks the top-selling new premium game release of the year as well as Activision's best digital opening ever.
  • Perhaps pointing to what it sees as real entertainment competition, Activision says "With its blockbuster launch, in its first three days of release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare more than doubled the box office opening of Joker."
  • The game has also marked more total players and hours played over the first three days than any CoD release in the past six years.
