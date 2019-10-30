Penn National Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)PENNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.37B (+73.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, penn has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.