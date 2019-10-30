Bristol-Myers Squibb Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)BMYBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.89B (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, bmy has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.