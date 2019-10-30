Arrow Electronics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETArrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)ARWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (-23.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.04B (-6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, arw has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.