Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETIronwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)IRWDBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+131.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $97.1M (+47.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, irwd has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.