Oxford Square Capital -12% after Q3 NII, NAV falls

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) sinks 12% after Q3 GAAP net investment income of $8.9M, or 19 cents per share, fell from $12.8M, or 27 cents per share, in Q2.

Compares with $8.6M, or 18 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net asset value per share of $5.42 at Sept. 30, 2019 slides from $6.31 at Q2-end.

In total, OXSQ experienced a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of ~$33.1M, or 69 cents per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared with a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of $7.5M, or 16 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Q3 new investments were nil compared with $46.4M in Q2 and $91.8M in Q3 2018; exits of $4.9M compared with $30.9M in Q2 and $36.3M in Q3 2018.

As of Sept. 30, 2019, OXSQ had one debt investment on non-accrual status with fair value of $2.4M.