Sirius XM Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)SIRIBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.98B (+34.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, siri has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.