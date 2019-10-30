AMC Networks Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 30, 2019 5:30 PM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)AMCXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (-22.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $733.07M (+5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, amcx has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.